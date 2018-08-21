Police are searching for a possibly armed man seen peeping through a woman's window in Jacksonville Beach.

The incident happened Monday night at around 9 p.m. when the victim was warned about a subject in her yard in the 100 block of 13th Avenue South, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Government.

The victim called her neighbor who responded and saw the man peeping through the woman's window.

When confronted by the neighbor, the subject said he was armed and ran off behind an abandoned house.

The man was described as a stocky black male, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, 225 pounds with several tattoos on his left and upper back area.

If you have any information on this man, call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1676 or email to tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

