JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reportedly armed and dangerous suspect on the run from federal agents was arrested in Jacksonville on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A Crime Stoppers tip helped police find Brian Nathaniel Branch, 33, at the Red Roof Inn on Airport Road, JSO said.

Branch was wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, JSO said.

He is now in federal custody. Charges against Branch have not been disclosed.