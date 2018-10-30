Locked and loaded. A Jacksonville principal keeps a gun on his hip while he walks the school hallways. It's all in response to a new law after the Parkland shooting that requires all schools to have a sworn law enforcement officer on campus.

For Principal Alan Hall's small charter school, it was just too expensive to do that. So, he says, the best solution was for him to take matters into his own hands.

"As a parent, as well as a school administrator, I'm going to lay my head down at night knowing I'm doing everything I possibly can to keep my students and my staff safe," Hall said.

Hall is the leader of San Jose Academy and Preparatory High School in Jacksonville.

The small school of only 350 students takes security seriously. More than 100 cameras are on school grounds and each teacher wears a panic button around their neck that contacts police immediately. When students enter their classrooms, even the bathrooms, they have to use their ID.

San Jose Academy is a charter school, which means they do not qualify for security services with Duval County Public Schools. That's why Hall and other staff members are certified guardians on campus, meaning they can lawfully carry guns.

"I'm prior Army myself, so I do have a little security background, but I also reach out to those who know more about this than I do," Hall added.

Hall reached out to Greg Foxworth with District Force Security Group.

"What we're doing here is actually training with faculty in their own classrooms," Foxworth said.

His team is teaching the teachers what to do in case of an active shooter on campus.

"I did 25 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or in law enforcement and I didn't think we would ever have to have a need for this outside the sheriff's office, but we do," Foxworth explained.

Teacher Sheryl Wallace requested a one on one.

"I want to be prepared. I know this is not a chance thing. It's possible. As teachers we are trained to teach, not to protect," Wallace said.

© 2018 WTLV