'He's smiling down on us': Family helps reopen Arlington tire shop after owner tragically killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a month since the tragic death of a beloved Arlington business owner, but with a fresh coat of paint, some lobby renovations and the addition of a detail service, JT's Tire Shop began accepting customers again this week.

“We were here every day. My sister, my son, we were determined to get it up and running by [Jun. 1]," Lateshia Taylor, James Taylor's sister said. "You know, we were still grieving my brother during that time. So, it was hard.”

Lateshia and her family are helping run her brother's used tire business off of Arlington Road, after James Sr. was tragically shot and killed on the corner May 3, by his son James Taylor Jr., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The family said James Jr. was diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia after serving with the Airforce. They believe he had an episode.

“[Taylor Senior] taught me everything I know, he’s the reason I'm still up here to this day doing what I love," Terrence Robinson, James Sr.'s nephew explained.

Robinson worked alongside his uncle at JT’s Tire Shop for more than a decade. During the renovations, the family decided to keep James Sr.'s walker chair in the lobby and have also hung up a picture of him on the front door.

“So, everyday I get up here, I get to look at the picture," Robinson said. "It’s like his name will always be alive. As long as I’m up here, as long as we’re up here."

A family torn apart, is now coming together to do what James Senior loved – all to keep this legacy going.

“My brother was a very special person to us all, not only to the community of Arlington," Latesha described. "It's bittersweet, but it feels good to be up here. I know he's smiling down on us, he would be happy to see what we've done and how we're progressing.”

The family is still accepting used tire donations to help get them started. There will also be a grand opening event for customers at JT’s Tire Shop on Saturday, Jun. 5, from noon to 5 p.m.