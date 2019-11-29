JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Arlington woman living at the Brookwood Club Apartments says she feels unsafe following a rash of crime in her neighborhood, including a vehicle break-in on Thanksgiving.

"I'm very scared," the woman, who is choosing not to disclose her identity, said to First Coast News. " As a single woman, I am very scared right now."

She says she has lived at the apartment complex for about two years. During the past several weeks, she says she's spoken to other residents, including another woman who had her car broken into Thursday morning.

Glass still litters the parking lot.

"I really feel that whatever is happening here is escalating," she said.

A crime map from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows at least six vehicle break-ins and thefts along Brookwood Forest Boulevard since the start of the month.

Brookwood Club's management sent a letter to residents about an aggravated battery reported last week - urging people to be alert.

The woman we spoke with carries a taser with her while walking her dog, but now she's thinking about getting an upgrade.

"I'm not even sure at this point if a taser is enough," she said. "I'm thinking of buying a gun."

We reached out to Brookwood Forest's management company for further comment about residents' safety concerns, but have not heard back.