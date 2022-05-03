Arlington Little League baseball field celebrates grand re-opening

This ballpark was burglarized and vandalized in November 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Arlington Little League has reopened. The league is back and better than ever.

“This is amazing because this park was in rough shape before the break in towards the park and we’ve rebuilt and were in much better shape and much stronger than we ever been and we are ready to go," said President of Arlington little league, Jim Knight.

The ballpark was burglarized and vandalized in November 2021 and the damages were worth tens of thousands of dollars.

After the community heard about the devastating news, Damon Alston, president of the Arlington Lions Club, says his organization and community wanted to build this park back up for kids to make a safer environment.

“We had a lot of contractors that came in and did work for us. We had a lot of donors that donated money and we had a lot of volunteers that donated time,” said Alston.

After months of repairs costing thousands of dollars, the Arlington Little League baseball field is up and running.

“Oh its amazing from where we started from where we are at now its turned out great and I'm actually really happy with miller electric and coach Jason and everybody that put time into the park I'm really happy with everybody," said John Ellis, coach of t-ball and father of one of the players.