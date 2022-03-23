Arlington area 'food desert' set to get new Winn-Dixie gorcery store

The Winn-Dixie will open in 2023 and be part of JWB Real Estate Capital's College Park shopping center in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former town and country shopping center in Arlington has done little to serve its neighborhood.

Pretty soon that will change as a brand-new Winn-Dixie will be added as part of the shopping center's renovation by JWB Real Estate.

It's a much-needed addition for locals.

"There's no grocery store clothing or anything else, you have to really drive I would say minimum of five miles to obtain any of those products," Samuel Jeffries said.

Jeffries lives close to the shopping center, the area is classified as a 'food desert.'

A food desert is an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

"There's no fresh fruit, there's no onions, there's no kiwi, there's no avocados," James Roberson, who also lives near the shopping center, said.

Roberson was describing his shopping experience at the Dollar General in the shopping center. It's the 'go-to' store for several locals.

But, that will change soon when the Winn-Dixie is added in 2023.

"They're not forced to, you know, settle for the bare minimum when it comes to decent food that they can get to," Corey Pylant, a tattoo artist who works in the shopping center, said.