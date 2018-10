No one was injured in an Arlington apartment complex fire but sadly, a dog was unable to make it out.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweet, crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Bert Road and were able to put out the flames. No person was injured, but a dog died in the blaze.

Crews responded to an apartment structure fire in the 800 block of Bert rd...a quick attack limited the damage. There were no injuries but sorry to say a dog perished in the fire. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 29, 2018

