Ark Wildlife says it received close to 100 pelicans with broken wings during two week span in February

Most of the injured birds had to be euthanized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ark Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation President, Karen Lynch, said she received between 3-4 pelicans with broken wings a day for two straight weeks in February.

That is a total ranging between 84-112 pelicans during a 28 day span. Lynch added she believes most of the birds had been deliberately hurt and several had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

It's a disturbing trend that has been happening along the First Coast.

Three weeks ago B.E.A.K.S co-founder, Cindy Mosling, said she was brought about eight pelicans with broken wings in a two day span. Mosling felt the injuries were deliberate due to the consistency in the breaks for each pelican.