Ark Wildlife says it received close to 100 pelicans with broken wings during two week span in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ark Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation President, Karen Lynch, said she received between 3-4 pelicans with broken wings a day for two straight weeks in February.
That is a total ranging between 84-112 pelicans during a 28 day span. Lynch added she believes most of the birds had been deliberately hurt and several had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.
It's a disturbing trend that has been happening along the First Coast.
Three weeks ago B.E.A.K.S co-founder, Cindy Mosling, said she was brought about eight pelicans with broken wings in a two day span. Mosling felt the injuries were deliberate due to the consistency in the breaks for each pelican.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has an open investigation into the recent string of injured pelicans.