JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. may take the place of the former Best Buy at the Markets at Town Center.

Sprouts, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is similar to Whole Foods. It sells fresh, organic and natural foods. It currently has more than 300 stores nationwide.

Sprouts says in its 'About' section on its website:

We’ve actually been loving farm fresh produce since our fruit stand days dating back to 1943.

At the heart of healthy eating are fruits and vegetables, and at the heart of our store you’ll find mountains of colorful, farm-fresh produce at truly amazing prices.

JEA confirmed that it received a request from Sprouts of sewer service at that location, 4873 Town Center Parkway.

If Sprouts does come to the Town Center, it would mark the first in Northeast Florida.

© 2018 WTLV