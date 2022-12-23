Argyle Forest resident voices displeasure with Jacksonville City Council's district map

Argyle Forest resident, John Draper, says a new map created by local civil rights groups better represents the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walk around Argyle Forest and you'll find yourself crossing several district lines.

"We're just a little piece of [District] 14 or we're a little piece of [District] 10, a little piece of [District] 9, a little piece of [District]12," said John Draper, Treasurer of the Argyle Civic Council.

For 30 years, Draper has lived in the neighborhood divided by the City of Jacksonville's district map. It's an area that has several different faces representing it.

"It just ignores the idea that people want to know who their representative is and to have a representative that cares about the neighborhood if it's divided up or elongated to the point of being ridiculous than you lose the representation," Draper said.

Draper is in favor of a new district map created by local civil rights groups. Judge Marcia Morales Howard, a federal judge, ruled in favor of their map saying the city's map was racially gerrymandered.

The new map includes Argyle Forest in District 14 instead of being divided in the old map, which Draper said made it hard to accomplish anything in his neighborhood.

"Council members, they're very hesitant to get involved in an issue that's in a different council district even though it's within a neighborhood as long as that district is sliced up then it's difficult to get real support." Draper said.

Jacksonville City Council announced it will appeal judge Howard's ruling, it's second time appealing her ruling during the year-long redistricting process. Draper has voiced his displeasure with city council at city hall, words he feels have fallen on deaf ears.

"I'm just very disappointed that the city council continues to try to appeal what was a very good map." Draper said.