Area surrounding Arlington Heights Elementary blocked off as Jacksonville police speak to person inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Multiple blocks surrounding an elementary school in Arlington are blocked off Monday afternoon as police try to get a subject to come out of a nearby home.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson told First Coast News the school was put on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area. The spokesperson said students and staff remained safe.

"As a precaution, the school had a modified dismissal with school police helping to manage pick up of car riders," the spokesperson said. "Parents were instructed to enter the school via Terry Parker Drive South to Sprinkle Drive."

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that police are responding to a domestic incident involving a firearm. It is unclear if anyone else is inside of the home.

First Coast News is on the scene as an officer outside the home tries to speak to the subject using a bullhorn, at one point saying "We have a warrant for your arrest." An armored police vehicle is also at the scene.

