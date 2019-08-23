Florida is the sinkhole capital of the nation. Following the sinkhole in Keystone Heights in Clay County, First Coast News looked into how to keep you and your home safe.

Roughly 6,500 sinkholes are reported to insurance companies each year. It's the combination of rocky soil and the amount of rain, especially from hurricanes, that makes the state a prime target for these massive holes.

Though Florida law requires insurance companies to offer sinkhole coverage, many residents may not have it.

"Who would think to get sinkhole insurance?," said Tabby Castro, who lives across the street from the sinkhole that opened in Keystone Heights on Wednesday. "It's something to look into but we never would have thought of it, ever.”

First Coast News called a few insurance companies in the area to verify their coverage plan. State Farm said they'd have to check about their policy. Progressive Corporation said they offer coverage, but it costs $500 to $600 for an initial inspection. Overall, the price for coverage is ultimately determined on a case-by-case basis.

"There isn't a good, quick way to predict the formation of a sinkhole," said Chris Callegari, a local geologist.

He suggested people evaluate the property they may be looking to buy or rent and look at maps showing where sinkholes are likely to happen.

"Never once would have thought of that, I guess it's something we need to look into now," Castro said.

As our map shows, the First Coast doesn't often see sinkholes because we are in a low frequency of occurrence area, according to Callegari.

That doesn't mean they never happen, though. Castro said her neighbors lived in their house for over 20 years, "and they didn't think they were living on a sinkhole."

Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection