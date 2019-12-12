JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An app called “What3Words” is trying to make it easier to share locations and take away some of the user error in navigating.

It’s been used internationally in emergency situations and you may see it in your vehicle soon.

The app uses three-word combinations to identify small geographic grids of 3 meters-by-3 meters.

“Table, chair, lamp is in New York, and table, chair, damp is in Australia, so if I make a slight error, it’s very obvious you’ve made that error,” said Giles Rhys Jones of What3words.

He describes the tech as the future of navigation. It's been translated into dozens of languages. It is capable of giving you a location even when there is no cell signal as it picks up from GPS satellites.

And it will be difficult to run out of three-word combinations.

“Forty-thousand times 40,000 times 40,000 gives you 64 trillion, which is enough to cover the world,” Jones said.

What3words been used extensively in the United Kingdom and has grown into parts of Asia. Many places, Jones said, where addresses can be complicated or poorly marked. That is why there have been several cases of rescues taking place with the help of the app.

“When you phone the emergency number is where is the emergency and often it is very difficult to describe, street addresses might not cover that place,” he said.

First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman said there would need to be extensive testing before implementing it in 911 systems in the United States.

“Why not, if it’s going to help find somebody. I think it’s very much something that needs to be looked at," he said.

Jones said automakers have already approached What3words to integrate the tool in their navigation systems – meaning your ride may ask for words instead of streets.