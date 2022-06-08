x
Apopka woman wins big with Scratch-Off ticket

Florenda Zelaya, 50, decided to receive her money as a one-time lump-sum of $820,000.
Credit: Florida Lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Apopka woman won big with a $1 million prize after playing the the '500X THE CASH Scratch-Off' game, the Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday. 

Florenda Zelaya, 50, decided to receive her money as a one-time lump-sum of $820,000. She bought her lucky ticket at from All In One Deli, located at 1488 East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. 

All In One Deli will also receive a prize, a $2,000 bonus commission, for selling the golden Scratch-Off ticket.

The game costs $50 tp play and features a top prize of $25 million. That is the largest cash prize ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, according to the Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. 

Scratch-Off games are reportedly generating over $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-21, according to the Florida Lottery.

