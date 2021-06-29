Apartments, parking garage proposed to replace Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach

The 'fresh and modern' complex would include four separate unit buildings and a four-level parking garage.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Apartments could replace the Adventure Landing water park in Jacksonville Beach, which has made arrangements to close by the end of October.

On Monday night, Steven Diebenow of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow law firm presented a plan before the council that gave details about a proposed apartment complex.

The 'modern' complex would include four separate unit buildings and a four-level parking garage. He said the project would cost roughly $80 million.

Diebenow said the units will have an average of 850 square feet of space and be priced very similarly to other apartments in the area.

A one-bedroom apartment at the Beach House Apartments nearby, and BluWater apartments up the road, start at around $2,000.

A schedule for Adventure Landing's shutdown was outlined in a lease included in a bankruptcy court filing for the parent company of Adventure Holdings LLC, reports the Florida Times-Union.