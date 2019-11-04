If you visit the Majestic Plaza apartments, you may see children playing in the mounds of trash that’s spilled out of three dumpsters on the property.

“It's ridiculous, this don’t make no sense,” said Roderick Gunthrop, who lives at the property.

Gunthrop says it has been growing into the children’s stomping grounds for weeks.

“All parents try to do all day is try to keep them away from here,” Gunthrop said.

The problem is the complex’s playground is just steps away from the fly infested mountain of garbage.

“Parents try to keep them off the playground because you don’t know what’s about to jump out and bite your kids," Gunthrop said. "There’s possums, I don’t know what's in there.”

Gunthrop doesn’t care about what’s in there, though, he wants to know why it’s there.

“How could this get like this,” Gunthrop asked.

One of the overfilled bins is from the company Big Black Can. We spoke to Rolland Purcell, Big Black Can's owner.

“I was appalled by it,” Purcell said of the mess.

Purcell says his Big Black Can bin was only there to hold construction materials and renovation waste from improvements the complex said they were doing, not their daily trash.

“We drop it, they call me [and say] 'hey, it’s full,' and we come and pull it," Gunthrop said. "No one's called us.”

When we notified Purcell about his bin on Wednesday afternoon, he drove by to see it himself and saw it was being misused.

“You have rotting garbage and flies everywhere, it’s a bio-hazard at this point,” Purcell said.

With Purcell seemingly a victim himself, we reached out to Advanced Disposal, the owner of the other two overfilled bins. Spokesperson Philip Alia told us the complex hasn’t paid them in weeks.

Alia sent First Coast News a statement saying:

“The property has been on ‘stop service’ for three weeks due an overdue balance owed. We sincerely appreciate all our customers’ business and as a good faith gesture to the property management company/owners and the residents of Majestic Plaza Apartments, we will service (empty) the dumpsters tomorrow.”

Gunthrop says he pays rent here and that none of them deserve this.

"Yea," Gunthrop said. "That’s ridiculous.”

We have made multiple attempts to reach out to the property management about this. We have not received a response.