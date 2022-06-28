Anti-Semitic flyers passed around in Jacksonville's southside; Residents condemn messages of hate

Organizations that track hate groups say flyering is a recruitment tool used daily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in the Osprey Pointe residential area are finding flyers in bags weighed down with rocks on their property.

The bags contain messages of hate against Jewish people and links to a Neo-Nazi documentary.

Organizations that track hate groups say passing out flyers is a recruitment tool used daily.

Rod Mason, who lives in the neighborhood, found a bag on his lawn. Initially, Mason thought it was another advertisement for landscaping or pressure washing.

"This is just raw racism," Mason said. "I was pretty shocked that anybody would have the gall to put something like that on our property or in this neighborhood."

Jenna Hood, another Osprey Pointe resident, has called the neighborhood home 21 years. She said she never would have thought something like that would happen. To Hood, knowing someone passed out anti-Semitic flyers in the area makes her feel unsafe.

"It's not welcome in any neighborhood and I honestly I think it's something that should be looked into for sure," Hood said.

If one ever comes across flyers containing racist, anti-Semitic or hateful messages, they are encouraged to report it to the police. One could also report it to the Anti-Defamation League. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, at last check, the organization reported an increase of incidents like this in 2020. As for Jenna Hood, she said this kind of advertising should not be allowed in their neighborhood.