'Chaos' at Jacksonville abortion clinic is result of police 'collusion with protesters,' clinic claims

Clinic official is asking the FBI to investigate JSO for failing to disperse crowds blocking access to the abortion clinic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The head of a Jacksonville abortion clinic is calling on the FBI to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a crowd of around 165 anti-abortion protestors surrounded the clinic Monday, blocking access.

The CEO of A Woman's Choice Clinic of Jacksonville, Amber Gavin, accused JSO of failing to protect patients from "harassment and bullying," which she said was frequently "racist, sexist and hateful," and impedes legal medical care.

Gavin said the failure of police to protect the facility and its clients "is a direct violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act," and said the "atrocious behavior would not be tolerated outside any other medical facility."

First Coast News obtained video of the protest that shows a crowd surrounding the clinic and stopping some traffic. JSO has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Gavin's full statement is below.

"We are deeply disappointed that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office allowed the assembly and a parade to extend beyond common property into private parking lots without dispersing this protest, and allowing the chaos outside our facility to continue as patients sought legally protected healthcare. The anti-abortion harassment and bullying that happens outside of our clinic is racist, sexist, and hateful and when it impedes patients’ access to care, it is illegal.



We have notified the FBI and asked they investigate JSO’s continuing lack of enforcement of the FACE Act, their collusion with anti-abortion protesters, and our complaints about the harassment, intimidation, threats, and acts of violence against our staff, volunteers, and patients that have gone unaddressed by the JSO for years.

No patient should be blocked from getting health care, nor should they be intimidated when seeking care at a clinic. No person should have to experience this intrusion and harassment at their workplace. The tactics used by these law-breaking protesters outside our clinic are intended to frighten and prevent patients from obtaining the reproductive care that is right for them—and to terrorize those that provide this essential care. This atrocious behavior would not be tolerated outside any other medical facility, it should not be tolerated here.



This incident will not deter us from continuing to provide safe, quality, compassionate abortion care to our community."

A Woman’s Choice clinics are woman-owned and operated abortion clinics that offer first and second-trimester abortion care, miscarriage management, pregnancy testing, emergency contraception, birth control, and HIV/STI testing.