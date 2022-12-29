Wife desperate for answers after someone shoots, kills husband inside his car in Jacksonville

On April 30, someone killed Roberto Klinar. His wife Cynthia says he was an amazing person with a good heart.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cynthia Klinar says Roberto will never be forgotten. She says he was a wonderful husband and father to her kids.

“Tomorrow is going to be eight months since he was murdered, and I have no news," said Klinar.

Roberto was shot and killed April 30, shortly before midnight, near Kennerly Road.

Cynthia says her husband went to the liquor store and was on his way home when someone shot him while he was driving.

She shares the last words her husband told her.

“He told me 'bye baby' he gave me a kiss and said 'I'll see you soon' and there was no soon," said Klinar.

When he didn’t return home she went to look for him and came across multiple police vehicles lined up along Kennerly Road.

“I can not think, I can not sleep, I can not eat, and I need some answer and who ever did this to my husband needs to go to jail," said Klinar.

Klinar says she hasn’t heard from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office detective for months, that was until Thursday after First Coast News called JSO looking for answers.

JSO called the family Thursday and said the sergeant on the case switched to a different department and no longer is in the homicide department.