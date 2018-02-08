ST. JOHNS COUNTY,Fla.--- It's one of the fastest growing counties in the country, but when it comes to shopping and dining options, part of St. Johns County is lacking in development.

St. Johns County says economic development remains one the highest priorities and welcome new shopping opportunities for the growing community. A community that will have a new grocery store by this time next year.

For the 230,000 people who call St. John's County home, traffic and houses are easy to find, but shopping centers are few and far between, enough of a concern that it has a few shoppers asking for more.

"We've been lacking a fair amount of resources here on the 210 corridor, but we knew eventually it would come," Christine Shipp said.

A wait that soon will be over.

"We're hoping to break ground in the next 60 days and it will take about eight or nine months to build it." developer Toney Sleiman said.

Right now, the land is still a forest, but signs tell the story. A 70,000 square foot shopping center is coming soon..

Earth Fare, An organic grocery store will be the first to move in, hoping to open by this time next year.

Sleiman says his company has received letters of intent from a dentist practice, a breakfast restaurant, a Mexican restaurant, and a gym that they hope to construct all at the same time.

"Retailers are back in the market and wanting to lease so things are really picking up for us and it's going to be a great a year," Sleiman said.

A year that also looks to include office and retail development from Ash Properties also near the intersection of County Road 210 and St .Johns Parkway.

Providing more options for those who visit or travel this stretch every day to enjoy.

"It's nice to have some more options here out on 210 where we've been a little slim for a few years now," shopper Chad Martin said.

"It could've been a little sooner for us, but that's alright, it's here now, so it'll be great," Shipp said.

Sleiman says his development will bring in about 350 jobs when all is said and done, and several sub-contractors along the way. In the coming weeks he also says you can expect the announcement of more places to call this center home.

