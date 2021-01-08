Another oil spill reported from Golden Ray salvage, riverkeeper concerned with wildlife impact

Another spill was reported Saturday morning in St. Simons Sound. The Golden Ray is undergoing salvage operations after it ran aground in September 2019.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There is concern once again of an oil spill, a result of the cutting operations of the Golden Ray in St. Simons Island.

Area riverkeepers are worried about what's not only happening in the water but what's also washing ashore.

Oil was seen along the beaches, causing a large amount of clean-up for volunteers in St. Simons this weekend. It caught the attention of Altamaha Riverkeeper Fletcher Sams.

"When, where or if it will re-enter the shoreline and impact (the beach), we just don't know," he told First Coast News.

This isn't the first time oil has been spotted. Last month there was an oil leak after another section of the ship was removed.

Sams is calling on more oversight. "The difference between this time and all the other substantial releases is that this is hitting the beaches where people can see it up close. It's not hitting the marsh," he explained.

He says this weekend's spill is causing harm on the wildlife. He showed us one crab that appeared to be covered in oil, but he's seen other animals impacted.

"We've seen numbers of birds that have been oiled. We'll often see manatees or dolphins swimming in oil slicks," Sams said.

The Unified Command, which is overseeing salvage operations, tells us, "Our people have trained and equipment is prepared to ensure the protection of the people and environment of St. Simons Sound."

The mayor of Tybee Island tells us she's working with all responding agencies, but, "It's particularly disturbing as we head further into hurricane season."