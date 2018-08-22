Just days after a woman was caught stealing a donation jar for the family of Heidy Villanueva, another thief was caught on camera Sunday stealing another jar with $500 worth of donations meant for the family of the slain child.

LaRaza Mexican Store located at 21 N Arlington Rd had a black male come in and steal a donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, 7, who was shot and killed recently. At least $500 was in it.



Who is he and most of all who does this? 2nd time now, find him Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fwTorcLxNp — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 22, 2018

The theft happened at 21 N Arlington Rd at the LaRaza Mexican Store and was reported to police Monday. The suspect, described as a black man wearing a blue "Maple Biscuit" shirt, came into the store and stole the donation jar for the family of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, who was shot and killed on 103rd Street during a shootout.

At least $500 was inside the jar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

