Just days after a woman was caught stealing a donation jar for the family of Heidy Villanueva, another thief was caught on camera Sunday stealing another jar with $500 worth of donations meant for the family of the slain child.
The theft happened at 21 N Arlington Rd at the LaRaza Mexican Store and was reported to police Monday. The suspect, described as a black man wearing a blue "Maple Biscuit" shirt, came into the store and stole the donation jar for the family of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, who was shot and killed on 103rd Street during a shootout.
At least $500 was inside the jar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.