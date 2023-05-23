Watch Live: Open house to discuss new bridge on the St. Johns River

The open house will be held at the Clay County Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Avenue at 4:30 p.m. You can watch here live or join virtually here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for the public to learn about the First Coast Expressway St. Johns River Bridge project.

The third and final segment of the FCE includes a new four-lane bridge over the St. Johns River, just south of where the Shands Bridge currently stands.

The design-build team of WGI, Inc., Johnson Bros. Corporation and American Bridge was selected to complete the project at a cost of approximately $595 million.

The vertical clearance height of the new bridge will be 65 feet from the water line, compared to the existing 45 feet of clearance. The additional 20 feet will match the Buckman Bridge’s clearance and is an improvement for marine commerce in the region.

Click here to view an interactive GIS map of the project