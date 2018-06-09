The use of anonymous sources by news outlets is under attack, following a bombshell piece in the opinion pages of the New York Times that throws Pres. Donald Trump’s control of the White House into question. The unnamed writer claims to be a senior official in the Trump administration.

"In Washington, things run on unnamed sources," said Mike Clark, editorial page editor of the Florida Times-Union

The paper has not run an anonymous opinion column in his 13 years in charge.

"It's going to be immediately attacked by certain people,” Clark said.

That's exactly what President Trump did to the New York Times opinion when he called it “gutless.”

Anonymous sources are rare in opinion pieces but appear from time to time in news stories, as a last resort.

Here at First Coast News, we turned the camera on ourselves…to discuss when and how we use them.

"It's always good to get someone on-camera to put a face to the story,” said Kam Eppinger, First Coast News reporter.

That's not always possible. Sometimes witness to crimes want to tell us what they saw, but are scared suspects will come after them if they show their face or say their name on TV.

"We owe them that respect,” said Bethany Anderson, First Coast News reporter. “Fear is a big driver for a lot of people not wanting to be on-camera.”

Mass media outlets have their own guidelines for when and how to use anonymous sources…but the Radio Television Digital News Association has the list of criteria, all of which must be met.

A story that uses confidential sources should be of overwhelming public concern.

"It has to be very powerful information,” Clark said.

Before offering a source anonymity, journalists should be certain there is no other way to get the information on the record.

“We are expected to do our job, basically,” said Anne Schindler, First Coast News investigative reporter. “We have to make sure we’re pounding the pavement, and finding people that can tell us the story.”

The unnamed source has to have verifiable knowledge of the story, according to the RTDNA. That means, the source might not be named, but the information must still be proven true.

"You have to have rock solid proof to be able to fall back on,” said Lana Harris First Coast News Reporter.

Finally, journalists must describe to the public the source's relationship to the subject matter, and why the source cannot be named, the RTDNA guidelines say.

The New York Times says the information in the anonymous op-ed gives readers an important perspective, and the writer's job would be in danger if he or she were named.

© 2018 WTLV