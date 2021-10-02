Annual Night to Shine prom set for Friday with new drive-thru experience

Individuals attending Shine-Thru will celebrate and be celebrated within the confines of their own vehicles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video above was originally published on Feb. 7, 2020.

The Tim Tebow Foundation in partnership with the American Residential Services (ARS) will be hosting the annual Night to Shine event for the fifth year in a row.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience that focuses on uplifting people with special needs. The celebration will take place Friday, Feb.12 at various host churches around the country.

“I am humbled that ARS wouldn’t hesitate to come alongside the Foundation to support Night to Shine once again, even after the challenging year we’ve all faced,” shared Founder Tim Tebow. “Year after year, they have faithfully gone above and beyond in answering the call to honor and celebrate people with special needs, not only on this one night, but year-round.”

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will look a little different.

Organizers say many host churches have implemented Shine-Thru, a drive-thru version of the evening. Individuals attending Shine-Thru will celebrate and be celebrated but entirely within the confines of their own vehicles.

“The entire American Residential Services family is honored to be able to celebrate the kings and queens of Night to Shine as the Official Global Partner for the fifth straight year,” shared Dave Slott, CEO, American Residential Services. “We are passionate about being able to show the honored guests in our community and around the world how much they are loved and valued, especially during this time when we are not able to be with them in person.”



In addition to ARS, many other organizations are planning to participate in their local Shine-Thru events.