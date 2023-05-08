Annual kid’s fishing rodeo held at Huguenot Park this weekend

The event, which is free to all children, will feature children's fingerprinting, SWAT demonstrations and free fishing for kids ages 15 and under.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a family-friendly event this weekend? The Annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo will be held at Huguenot Park.

The 'Hooked on Fishing Not Drugs' event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 218 16th Ave S in Jacksonville Beach.

The lagoon is in a park behind the tennis center at Third Street and 16th Avenue South. The fun will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m., rain or shine.

There will be free games and prizes, drawing for gifts, free food, a coloring contest and more.