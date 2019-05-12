JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's yearly Christmas tree lighting ceremony happened at Hemming Park Wednesday night instead of its usual location at the Jacksonville Landing, which is in the process of being demolished.

The 56-foot tree was lit at 6:25 p.m. during the monthly Art Walk. The location change didn't seem to put a damper on festivities, with many visitors still flocking to watch the lighting and take part in holiday activities.

"This is the perfect spot," one attendee said, "It's very open."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he wants the city's downtown to be a popular destination, "by creating events, opportunities like tonight."

Accompanying the tall tree was the Jacksonville Children's Chorus and a snow park.

"We actually have weather that feels like the season," Curry said. "Which we don't always get in Florida this time of year."

Both Santa and Mrs. Clause made an appearance at the tree-lighting as well. How do we know it was the real Santa? He passed our holiday trivia with flying colors and named all of his reindeer. Santa said along with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolph, there is one more.

"And then the 10th one, which is Olive," he said.

Turns out Santa can crack jokes just as well as he can fill stockings.