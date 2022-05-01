Annual Centenarian luncheons held for St. Johns County seniors

If you or a loved one will be turning age 95 or better this year, please contact Council on Aging to register to participate in the celebration nearest to you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Council on Aging will honor St. Johns County centenarians and nonagenarians at two special luncheons in May.

If you or a loved one will be turning age 95 or better this year, please contact Council on Aging to register to participate in the celebration nearest to you.

The events are scheduled for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at River House and Thursday, May 19 at 11:30 a.m. at THE PLAYERS Community Senior Center.

In past years, the Social Security Administration had sent COA invitations directly to residents age 95 and up in St. Johns County. However, this year Council on Aging must rely upon members of the community to get the word out to all those eligible to attend.

Advance registration is required as space is limited. Each honoree is invited to bring one guest to the luncheon.

Tickets for additional guests may be purchased if space is available.

The local nonprofit was unable to hold the annual celebrations in 2020 and 2021 due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be able to resume hosting these very special events,” shared COA executive director, Becky Yanni. “The entire community looks forward to the chance to recognize our St. Johns County elders and honor their exceptional lives.”

Table sponsorships are needed to fund the luncheons, and are available for a donation of $250. Sponsorships include table recognition and one seat to attend the Centenarian luncheon of your choice.