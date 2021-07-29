17 animals rescued from back of hot U-Haul in Flagler County, two arrested

In total, there were four cats and 13 dogs in the back of the U-Haul.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after deputies say they kept multiple animals

On Wednesday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Harbor Freight about an animal problem. The reporting party told dispatchers that he thought he heard birds chirping in a U-Haul truck, and witnessed a female occupant of the vehicle open the lift gate where numerous dogs, cats, and puppies were in distress.

Upon FCSO’s arrival, puppies were found panting and severely dehydrated. The dogs had matted fur, were covered in feces, and did not have proper airflow, according to deputies.

FCSO says the first responding deputy on scene pulled the animals out of the truck and placed them in cages outside the U-Haul, pouring water on them and giving them drinking water.

In total, there were four cats and 13 dogs in the back of the U-Haul.

When questioned, Sparks and Doud advised that they left Tennessee around 9 a.m. on July 27 with their dogs.

When Palm Coast Animal Control arrived on scene, they advised that if the animals stayed inside the U-haul any longer they would have died.

Sparks and Doud were placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. They’re both being charged with Animal Cruelty and being held on a $5,000 bond.