Angie's in Jacksonville Beach closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The business posted on Facebook that the employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was in contact with a friend who also tested positive.

Peruvian sauce aficionados will have to wait a bit before visiting Angie's Sub Shop in Jacksonville Beach as they work to sanitize the restaurant following a positive COVID-19 test from an employee.

The business posted on Facebook Tuesday that the employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was in contact with a friend who tested positive and was proactive about her test.

"Our employee is asymptomatic and feeling fine," said Angie's in a Facebook post. "For the safety of our employees and our beloved customers, we are asking all employees to go get tested and we are getting Angie’s professionally sanitized."

The sub shop says pending test results, it plans to open on Thursday at 10 a.m..

This is the latest in a series of COVID-19 related closures in Jacksonville Beach following the June 6 reopening of bars and nightclubs.

Impacted establishments have included The Tavern on 1st, The Wreck Tiki Bar and Lynch's Irish Pub.

