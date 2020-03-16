JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will enter alcohol rehab following a Friday incident that involved methamphetamine, alcohol and the apparent drug overdose of an acquaintance in a Miami hotel room.

Gillum was found by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine, in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed, according to a Miami Beach police report.

According to the police report, Gillum was too intoxicated to be interviewed. In a statement issued later that day, Gillum denied ever using methamphetamine, but admitted drinking too much and said he regretted the incident.

On Sunday, the former Tallahassee mayor said he would enter rehab and issued this statement:

"After conversations with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.



I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.



I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.



I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."