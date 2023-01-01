'An institution': Longtime San Marco Theatre moviegoers take in final showing at 85-year-old cinema

The theatre's final two showings were How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Love Actually.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In between boutiques and coffee shops in San Marco is the only place where you can get a glass of cabernet and some salty sweets and catch a flick.

"Harry Potter's, Star Wars, Star Trek... We really don't go to movies that much but if we ever did go to a movie it was going to be here," moviegoers Keels and Bernard Jorn said about the San Marco Theatre.

After 85 years it closed its doors with a two-screen finale on Saturday, playing How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Love Actually.

Generations of moviegoers flocked to grab the final ticket.

"So much history captured here just looking at the things we have here like the old projectors the old billboard the marquee out front. It's really really a unique time capsule that we're very sorry to be losing." moviegoer, Mark Fallon, said.

The iconic vintage exterior catches the curious eye. Inside the warm lighting welcomes, you to the neighborhood home away from home.

"The building has a happy atmosphere and I treated it like my house." theatre employee, Jeleto Walker, said.

"I just love the theatre how it looks and it's just so ancient." theatre employee, Shannyn Iveson, said.

"It's like family and they're very friendly and there's not big crowds it's an institution." moviegoer, Kathy Barnwell, said.

As the credits rolled, 85 years of salty kernels and drops of cabernet were swept up for the final time.