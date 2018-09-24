JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's an end to an era. Volkswagen announced that it will stop production of the Beetle in 2019.

The 2019 Beetle will be the last model Volkswagen will make, which is a sleeker design compared to the one first model.

“I’ve been here every day since 1966, believe it or not, working on VWs,” said Glen Rimondi, owner of Hilltop Motors in Jacksonville. Since 1966, he’s seen Volkswagen models come and go.

“I don’t think they sold quite like the VW expected them to be,” Rimondi said, referring to the newer models.

Rimondi still remembers when the first versions of the Beetle littered the streets. He's done complete restorations on the "bugs" dating back to as early as the 60s. He says in a couple decades, he might be doing the same type of restorations on the new ones.

“I don’t know if I will, if I’ll be around or not," Rimondi laughed. "But, yea, I’m sure that probably gonna happen. [For] people that still have them and still love their new beetle.”

As they say, all good things come to an end.

“You'll still see them, they’ll still be out there, but it’s going to fade away like everything I guess," he said.

