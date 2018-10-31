There were no injuries reported after an Amtrak train collided into a garbage truck in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened on US-17. FHP said the garbage truck was crossing the tracks at the time of the collision.

There were 109 people on board the Amtrak train and no word on how many passengers were in the garbage truck. FHP didn't report any injuries.

FHP also said there were no crossing arms at the intersection where the train and truck collided.

Update to Putnam Co. Train Crash: Amtrak vs. Garbage Truck. No injuries. 109 passengers on board. Train briefly delayed for investigation. No media briefing on scene. pic.twitter.com/bTO3zWCrRt — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 31, 2018

