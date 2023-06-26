American Airlines will offer nonstop service from Jacksonville to Phoenix

Both cities are home to Mayo Clinic campuses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — American Airlines will offer new, nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) starting Nov. 5.

The new flight will provide daily service on an Airbus A320 and depart Phoenix at 5 p.m., landing in Jacksonville at 10:01 p.m. The return flight will depart Jacksonville at 8 a.m, arriving at Phoenix at 9:37 a.m.

“This nonstop flight will not only link us to our largest unserved market, but it will also offer excellent connecting opportunities for passengers,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “American Airlines has given Northeast Florida travelers an opportunity to trade in humidity for the desert heat.”

Strong business ties between Jacksonville and Phoenix were one of the contributing factors for adding the new service. Both cities are home to Mayo Clinic campuses.