An American Airlines flight was diverted to Jacksonville Thursday due to an unruly passenger, according to the Jacksonville International Airport.

American Airlines flight #2796 departed from Miami and was headed to Chicago. The plane was grounded at JIA due to a passenger.

American Airlines released the following in regards to the situation:

"American Airlines flight 2796, from Miami (MIA) to Chicago (ORD), diverted to Jacksonville (JAX), due to the medical needs of a passenger. Law enforcement met the aircraft at arrival. Please contact local authorities for more details."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the incident.

A spokesperson for the FBI told First Coast News that when an event occurs while in the air it is apart of their jurisdiction. The spokesperson also said there was nothing unusual about the incident.

First Coast News is working to learn more information.