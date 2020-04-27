President Trump announced the 'America Strong' initiative last Wednesday which involved the U.S. military's top-flight demonstration teams flying all over the county to "champion national unity."

Those flight teams include the Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds.

The mission starts Monday in the New York area with the City of Jacksonville tweeted that a flyover in our area is tentatively scheduled for May 2, but to follow the @AFThunderbirds and @BlueAngels on Twitter for more details.

"What we are doing is paying tribute to our frontline health care workers confronting COVID and it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak," Trump said regarding the initiative.

According to the crews, people can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead along with the sight of 12 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

