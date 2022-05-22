Only hospital in Amelia Island will pause maternity services May 31

Women delivering after May 31 will need to choose another hospital.

Baptist Medical Center Nassau, the only hospital on Amelia Island, is pausing maternity services on May 31.

The hospital's obstetrician, Dr. William McGrath, is retiring, and his practice, Women's Care of Florida, will no longer provide hospital-based services after that, a press release said.

Women who are planning to deliver at Baptist Medical Center Nassau before the May 31 deadline will be able to do so. Those delivering after May 31 may choose another hospital or consult with their physician about alternative locations. Patients who need emergency maternity treatment can still receive care at Baptist Nassau’s emergency department.

“We have valued Dr. McGrath’s service for many years and will wish him the best in retirement,” Baptist Health spokeswoman Beth Stambaugh said.

This is not a permanent closure. Baptist Medical Center Nassau is working to reopen maternity care soon.

“We are committed to providing women’s health services in the local community and have an ‘all hands on deck’ approach in place,” Baptist Medical Center Nassau President Ed Hubel said. “We are actively recruiting OB physicians, so maternity services at Baptist Nassau can resume as quickly as possible. In addition, we have invested $8.5 million to renovate our maternity suites with extra comforts for moms and families.”

The renovations began last year and are expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The renovated maternity center will feature large private rooms, where moms can labor, deliver and stay with their infant after delivery.