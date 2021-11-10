Amber Alert sent out for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by 17-year-old in Georgia

The two were last seen in northeast Georgia.

You may have heard an alert go off on your phone Monday morning. Right now, the search is on for a missing 6-year-old who was allegedly abducted in Georgia on Sunday.

An Amber Alert went out around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Right now, it's believed that the child was abducted by a 17-year-old, according to the Center For Missing and Exploited Children. The alert states the 6-year-old may be in extreme danger.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 17-year-old Estephanie Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Ramirez were last seen Sunday at 11 a.m. in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot.

Authorities say Estephanie was last seen driving the car in the area of Kim Loop Road. That's in Demorest, Georgia up in northeast Georgia.

It's not known which way she was headed.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500.