Amari Daniel Baylor had been missing since Thursday evening when witnesses saw a woman take him from his mother's vehicle and drive away.

PEARLAND, Texas — BREAKING UPDATE: The FBI said just after noon on Friday that 6-year-old Amari Daniel Butler has been found safe. No word on the search for the child’s father.

-------

Pearland police say the FBI has joined the investigation into the Thursday night kidnapping of 6-year-old Amari Daniel Butler. Now, they're trying to find the child's father to see if he has any information that could help locate his son.

Pearland PD detectives believe Anthony Lamont Baylor Jr. is Houston or the surrounding area.

Amari is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 60 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Amari early Friday after witnesses saw a woman grab him from his mother's vehicle and drive away. Investigators say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the Westside Event Center at 2150 Country Place Pkwy.

Police say the mother went inside with one of the children to ask about events for kids, and left Amari and her other child in the car.

Two witnesses reported the woman left with Amari in a silver or gray SUV headed southbound on Country Place Parkway, according to Pearland Police.

The woman is described as having long straight black hair. She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds and appears to be around 30 years old. Witnesses were not able to get her license plate but said she was wearing an orange shirt. Her vehicle had an orange license plate and a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window, according to police.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Amari Daniel Baylor from Pearland, TX, on 09/17/2021. pic.twitter.com/vrE0GQGC2s — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 17, 2021

Amari is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, so if you have any information on this incident, please call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4350.

KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi is following this story and will have more updates throughout the day.

AMBERT ALERT: @PearlandPD need YOUR help finding 6yo 'Amari Baylor' -- they say he may have been kidnapped.

Last seen from Westside Event Center in Pearland.

Witnesses saw a woman take him from window of his moms car - put him in her SUV & drive off.

Details SOUND UP. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/s4tdPxBEfD — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 17, 2021