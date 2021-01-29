Amber Alert issued for two missing girls out of Miami-Dade County

FDLE says the children were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two missing girls out of Miami-Dade County.

Jasmine Brown, 12, was last seen on Jan. 25 wearing a blue and white t-shirt, Black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. Brown is described as being 5'04, weighing around 90 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.

Markevia Wright, 13, was last seen wearing a Black shower cap, Black jacket and white sandals. Wright is described as being 5'04, weighing around 100 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also say the children may be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact FDLE or the Miami Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.