Amber Alert issued for missing Leon County boy who may be with 2 adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Leon County boy last seen Monday in Tallahassee.

Josiah Brantley, 8, was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The child was seen wearing a white tank top with orange shorts. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

The child may be in the company of 28-year-old Jasmine Brantley and 30-year-old Damian Burgman.

Jasmine Brantley has black hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Burgman has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The trio may be traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with the Florida tag number KCWV29