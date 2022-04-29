Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy last seen at the same location as Arlington triple homicide

Ja'rell is believed to be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy out of Jacksonville named Ja'rell Lewis.

He was last seen near the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Arlington, the Amber Alert says. This is the same location as Friday morning's triple homicide at River City Landing Apartments.

Ja'rell is believed to be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis. The man and child might be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza. The car has Florida tag number 72BEYB, according to officials.

If you see them, please do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Jacksonville sheriff's officers found three people dead inside of an apartment Friday morning in the Arlington area. All three victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were siblings, two sisters and one brother. Their names were Johnisha, Jordan and Jumonica Williams, their cousin told First Coast News.

The victims' loved ones are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy after the shooting. The family said the child might be with a man who had a relationship with one of the sisters.

Officers were called to the River City Landing Apartments in the 2600 block of University Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. to do a welfare check. A neighbor called 911 after hearing a fight and a loud noise, police said.