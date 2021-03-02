The stolen vehicle is a grey 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia tags VXX-1085. Inside is 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva. Call the police if you see the vehicle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said an AMBER Alert has been issued after they were called to a report of a stolen vehicle that had a 3-month-old baby inside.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard at the time of the theft.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia tags VXX-1085. On the rear of the Tucson is a "Baby on Board" sticker and a "Texas Edition" emblem with the Texas star. The rearview mirror has a pink flamingo.

Inside the vehicle is 3-month-old baby girl Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit with ears on it.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.