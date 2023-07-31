Amber alert issued for 14-year-old from Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for Barbora Zdanska, a 14-year-old from Daytona Beach.
She was last seen in the 100 block of Boynton Boulevard.
She is white, 5 foot and 136 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.
She may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida "F" sticker in the top left rear window.