Amber alert issued for 14-year-old from Volusia County

Barbora Zdanska is missing from Daytona Beach. If you have seen her on a car with plate number CZ8613 call 386-671-5100.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for Barbora Zdanska, a 14-year-old from Daytona Beach.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Boynton Boulevard.

She is white, 5 foot and 136 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.