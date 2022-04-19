Amber Alert issued for Hot Springs 17-year-old involving reported ransom

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Trynytee Case in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, an Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Trynytee Case.

Police say Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Case was with another female co-worker, walking to their vehicles parked a block away. Both were met with another unknown woman standing near a parked vehicle.

The woman asked Case if she could use her phone to call her parents staying at a Hot Springs condo because she was lost. The woman then changed her mind, according to authorities, and asked her to come closer because she needed to use the GPS coordinates on Case’s phone.

At the same time, police said Case’s friend left to go get her vehicle in a parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick Case up, she was not there.

The friend attempted to call Case, but she did not answer. The friend panics and called Case's mother.

When Case’s mom tried to call her phone, police said she answered and said “everything is fine,” before a male voice came over the phone. The man demanded $10,000 for her return or “they would kill and cut up the victim,” the AMBER Alert said.

Case’s phone then went dead and no contact has been since, according to investigators.

Case’s phone was pinged and last located headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.

The vehicle of interest is a White Nissan Versa with a license plate out of Tennessee 59B D82.

She was last seen wearing blue hoodie with the "Pour Some Sugar On Me" logo. She also has on legging-style pants and white tennis shoes. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She also has hazel eyes and a brown pony tail.