Florida AMBER Alert: 2 children abducted, last seen in Deerfield Beach, FDLE says

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy.



Both children have brown hair and brown eyes.



They were last seen off of Crystal Lake Drive, east of I-95 in Deerfield Beach, Florida.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the kids may be with a man by the name of Max Carias-Carrilo, who is bald and has brown eyes. He has a thick beard with no mustache, FDLE says.



The two kids and Carrilo may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, with Florida tag number PJH1B, according to investigators.



If you spot them, officials advise to not approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately.



For any more information on the whereabouts of these children, contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911.