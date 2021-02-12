2-year-old at center of Georgia Amber Alert found safe

Authorities said Cataleya Marie Buttrom was abducted Wednesday by a 25-year-old man.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Although little information has been provided, authorities said just after 7 a.m. that the child was "located and reunited with her mother." They said charges are pending.

Levi’s Call canceled: Cataleya Buttrom is now safe. https://t.co/2VgZweuznC pic.twitter.com/FlcG3QIffG — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 2, 2021

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert around 9:40 p.m. regarding Cataleya Marie Buttrom. The search for the child escalated after a Levi's Call was activated by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Cataleya was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom, a Black 25-year-old man believed to be driving a blue Toyota Rav 4 with the Georgia tag CPF9791. Authorities described Buttrom to be 6 feet 7 inches tall weighing in at 193 pounds with brown eyes and dreads.

Law enforcement said Cataleya weighs 20 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She stands at about two feet tall.