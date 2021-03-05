Virginia police issues Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy believed to be in 'extreme danger'

x
RIPPLEMEAD, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old boy police believe is in extreme danger, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen Sunday around midnight at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Va. in Giles County, police said. 

VSP described Trout as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. They said he is 2 ft 9 inches tall and weighs about 33 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket. 

At this time, police have not identified the suspect but said they were possibly in a dark-colored SUV or van. Police said they were seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

